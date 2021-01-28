Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Salon Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Salon Media Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 400 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

About Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM)

Salon Media Group, Inc, an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, culture, entertainment, sustainability, economy and innovation, technology, and business, as well as food, and health and science.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Salon Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salon Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.