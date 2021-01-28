Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.49

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.54. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 46,299 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $81.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

