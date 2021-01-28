DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.50

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.50 and traded as low as $14.34. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 21,264 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 617,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 77,906 shares during the last quarter.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

