Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.43. Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 55,005 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.24 million and a P/E ratio of -25.29. The company has a current ratio of 55.88, a quick ratio of 43.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54.

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project; and the Changkeng Gold project located southwest of Guangzhou, China. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

