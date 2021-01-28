Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.30 million, a PE ratio of -56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

