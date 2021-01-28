Morgan Stanley Raises Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $105.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

