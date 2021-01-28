Zacks Investment Research Lowers Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.09.

CSPR stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 273.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 178.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 101,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

