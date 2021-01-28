Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) PT Raised to $2.50 at Cowen

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 823,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

