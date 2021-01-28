Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth $117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 8.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 82,739 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

