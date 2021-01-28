Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.
Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth $117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 8.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 82,739 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fly Leasing
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
