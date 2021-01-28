Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG opened at $199.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.57 and its 200-day moving average is $206.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dollar General by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.