SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $414.93.

Shares of SIVB opened at $448.10 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $497.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 374,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,481 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,291,000 after buying an additional 77,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

