$146.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce sales of $146.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $149.14 billion. Walmart reported sales of $141.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $555.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.78 billion to $556.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $557.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.48 billion to $566.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day moving average is $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

