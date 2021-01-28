Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target upped by National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWIR. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.85.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $732.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

