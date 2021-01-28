Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of CATC opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

