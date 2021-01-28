Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to Hold

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $520.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $169.86 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 707,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 191,970 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 212.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 77,279 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter worth $624,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

