AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $422.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AC Immune by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

