DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $242.91 on Tuesday. Linde has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

