Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Kraton alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRA. Truist raised their price target on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. Kraton has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $373.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $44,473.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kraton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kraton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Kraton by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.