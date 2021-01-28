FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tate & Lyle plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

