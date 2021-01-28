B. Riley Boosts Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target to $12.50

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Shares of SOI opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $410.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 755,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 376.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 243,092 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 221.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 178,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

