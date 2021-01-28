M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) PT Raised to $71.00

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDC. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $53.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $8.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

