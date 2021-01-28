Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upgraded Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.59.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $147.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lear by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lear by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.