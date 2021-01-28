B. Riley Raises Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $29.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $22.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $987.51 million, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $25.72.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Camtek by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

