B. Riley Raises Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $29.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.
NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $22.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $987.51 million, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $25.72.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Camtek by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.
