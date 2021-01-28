$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,224 shares of company stock worth $368,236 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 566.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $64.94 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $496.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.