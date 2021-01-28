Financial Contrast: CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) versus ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CD International Enterprises and ICF International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICF International $1.48 billion 1.02 $68.94 million $4.15 19.25

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CD International Enterprises and ICF International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A ICF International 0 0 4 0 3.00

ICF International has a consensus price target of $91.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. Given ICF International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ICF International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CD International Enterprises and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A ICF International 4.19% 10.77% 4.85%

Summary

ICF International beats CD International Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CD International Enterprises Company Profile

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People's Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

