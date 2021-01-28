Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce sales of $21.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $29.10 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $257.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $167.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $176.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $875.06 million, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FUN stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

