Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.27

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $21.63. Air T shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 22,387 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 16,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $305,340.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 22,980 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $431,104.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $137,473.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

