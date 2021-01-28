AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $630.96 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

