Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick acquired 7,859 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 278,446 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.