Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.85

Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.85 and traded as high as $79.16. Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) shares last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 2,427,922 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of £479.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

