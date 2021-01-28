QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.51

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.51 and traded as high as $39.21. QCR shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 58,984 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get QCR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $604.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson bought 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 70.8% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 157,601 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 362.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 397.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 38,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 29.2% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.