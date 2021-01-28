Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.93

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.78. Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 40,217 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$157.86 million and a PE ratio of -37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.93.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.1087868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

