Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.10. Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 620,500 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$35.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lac Knife property that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the CÃ´te-Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

