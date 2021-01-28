Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $2.27. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 87,998 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolving Systems stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Evolving Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

