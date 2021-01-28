ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

ADCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

ADCT opened at $32.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -13.77. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.48. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after buying an additional 945,539 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 62,461 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 61,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

