Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

AL opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

