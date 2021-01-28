Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.
ANTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.70.
NYSE:ANTM opened at $290.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.26.
In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2,232.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Anthem by 490.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,960,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
See Also: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.