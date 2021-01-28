Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.70.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $290.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.26.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.01. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2,232.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Anthem by 490.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,960,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

