Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

