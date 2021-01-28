Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VEGPF. Citigroup cut shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of VEGPF stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.37 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Vectura Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

