Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSLLF opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $172.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

