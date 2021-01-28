Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIEGY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $78.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.