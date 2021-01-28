Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regions Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,371,000 after purchasing an additional 536,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after buying an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after buying an additional 662,349 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,584,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,449,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

