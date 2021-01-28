Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.97.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.06 on Monday. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.99. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

