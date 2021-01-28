Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Barclays

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

