HC Wainwright Trims Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Target Price to $6.00

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IDXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ IDXG opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Interpace Biosciences has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $11.00.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.37). Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%. Equities analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

