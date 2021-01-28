Wedbush Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.97.

Apple stock opened at $142.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

