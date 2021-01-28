Needham & Company LLC Raises Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $66.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Commvault Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $59.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.73, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $60.85.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,610,000 after buying an additional 212,526 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 509.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 107,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 93.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

