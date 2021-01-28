Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

ICHR stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $817.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $42.05.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $9,061,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 36.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 175,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 46,521 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Ichor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

