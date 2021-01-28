Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post sales of $1.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $8.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.46 million to $30.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

