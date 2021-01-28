Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

